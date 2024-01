WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 16-year-old boy died at the hospital after arriving with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities say.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the teenager after he arrived at Valley Baptist Micro Hospital in Weslaco. Police responded to the scene at 6:18 p.m.

Investigators are at the scene speaking with witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.