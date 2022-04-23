DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose “lifeless body” was found in Donna.

On Friday, at approximately 9:06 p.m. HCSO deputies responded to the 1400 block of Business 83 in rural Donna in reference to an equivocal death, according to a release from HCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the “lifeless body” of a man with apparent wounds on his back, stated the release.

HCSO Major Crimes Investigators along with Crime Scene specialists have responded to the incident.