WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday afternoon, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office discovered two bodies in rural Weslaco, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies found the bodies of two men near the intersection of Salinas Street and Mile 12 N in rural Weslaco.

Sheriff Guerra said that both bodies had gunshot wounds.

“There’s no threat to the community, as no suspect is being sought,” Guerra stated in a tweet.

Today at about 3pm, Deputies responded to the 7000 blk of Salinas St located W of Mile 4W on Mile 12N in rural Weslaco. Deputies discovered two deceased adult males with gunshot wounds. There’s no threat to the community, as no suspect is being sought. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/8jgCtck2MY — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 22, 2021

