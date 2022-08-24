HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement after an individual claiming to be an HCSO Sergeant attempted to scam residents into paying made-up fines.

According to a statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office, the individual is calling residents of Hidalgo County and telling them that they owe a fine and need to pay or they will face a court hearing.

The HCSO reminds the public that deputies will never ask for a payment or collect a fine from an individual.

“Never provide any personal information to an unknown caller,” the statement reads.

Anyone who has received a call of this nature is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or (956) 383-8114 to report an incident.