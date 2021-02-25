HCSO identifies suspects of the death of 6-year-old girl in Mission

(Hidalgo County Public Records)

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has identified the suspects of the shooting that left a 6-year-old dead.

The suspects were identified as Marco Antonio Chairez, 42, and Daniel Guzman Flores, 43.

Both will be arraigned Thursday afternoon, followed by a press conference that will be streamed in this article.

Hidalgo County deputies responded to a call of deadly conduct on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. on South Mile 6 on La Homa Road and then East on Valencia Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 6-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to the head.

“My understanding she was just sitting here at home watching the TV when this incident happened,” said Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Chairez and Guzman-Flores were arrested as suspects from the death of the 6-year-old.

This article will be updated with additional information after the press conference.

