EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office identified 14 people arrested for illegal gambling at the Sizzling Sevens game room in Elsa on Thursday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the individuals were arrested on the following charges: keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment, gambling promotion, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Those arrested were Sylvia Grimaldo, 50; Arnoldo Lanfranco, 40; Dante Javier Lopez, 51; Eric Alfredo Ramirez, 41; Sandra Ramirez, 33; Alejandro Delgado, 41; Simon Nino, 26; Claudia Vela, 37; Elizabeth Garcia, 45; Ashley Diane Sanchez, 28; Micaela Ortega Alaniz, 53; Blanca Garcia, 45; Israel Niño, 32 and Jose Guerra, 32.

The sheriff’s office asks the public if they have any information regarding this case to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.