EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office has partnered up with local law enforcement to host a 10 mile bike ride.

According to a Facebook post by Hidalgo County, the 10 mile bike ride will start at 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 3 at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, located at 1800 S. Stadium Dr. in Edinburg.

The route will start at Richard R Flores Stadium, hitting the midpoint at Doctor’s Hospital Renaissance, and back to Richard R Flores.

The event aims to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, set in September. Participants are asked to wear gold in honor of the Childhood Cancer Fighters.

To RSVP or for more information contact HCSO at (956) 279-8511 or email at hcso4gold@hidalgoso.org.