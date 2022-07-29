EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grass fire east of Mile 4 West on Mile 13 1/2 North in rural Weslaco around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office news release said when deputies arrived they observed the fire between a canal and a draining ditch. As firefighters were extinguishing the fire they came across the body of a male, possibly in his 20’s.

Sheriff’s officials said they are now reclassifying this case as a homicide investigation.

If the public has any information on this case they can contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

If you wish to remain anonymous call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.