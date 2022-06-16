EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said they have received several reports of an individual, claiming to be an HCSO employee.

According to the sheriff’s office, residents said a person claiming to be with the HCSO told them that they owe a fine and need to pay or face a court hearing.

The HCSO would like to remind people that deputies will never ask for a payment or collect a fine from an individual.

Authorities urge the public to never provide any personal information to an unknown caller.

They say if you receive such a call or have recently received one please contact your local law enforcement agency to the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114 and report the incident.