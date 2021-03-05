HCSO: Fourth suspect arrested in connection to death of six-year-old girl in Mission

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has arrested a fourth suspect in the investigation of the death of a six-year-old girl in rural Mission.

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the arrest was made on Thursday.

The suspect will be going before a judge and will be charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old. He has not been identified by authorities.

On February 23, deputies responded to South Mile 6 on La Homa Road and then East on Valencia Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a 6-year-old girl dead inside her residence. The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

“My understanding she was just sitting here at home watching the TV when this incident happened,” said Sheriff Guerra at the scene.

HCSO has identified and arrested three other suspects in the investigation, including Marco Antonio Reyes Chairez, 42, and Daniel Guzman Flores, 43, and William Garcia, 30.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.