SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement is cracking down on illegal gambling following a raid on a Sullivan City game room that resulted in nine arrests.

The Fireball City game room was raided Wednesday by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from other agencies for illegal gambling activities.

ValleyCentral spoke with Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra who said the arrests will help them search for those in charge of the facility.

Guerra said law enforcement has its eyes on these types of facilities.

“We’re going to continue doing the investigation on this particular game room,” he said. We’re going to find out who the operators were, and we will bring charges to them.”

A worker at a grocery store next door said the game room was always busy. We asked if he was troubled that it was nearby.

“No, they don’t cause no trouble I don’t think,” said Sullivan City resident Eliseo Barrera.

Guerra said this is not as innocent as some might think. He said it is not like friends at home playing cards for money.

That is legal.

It is illegal if the place they are playing is making money and not licensed.

“These game rooms, they have machines, illegal slot machines, actually, their slot machines it’s a game of chance and if they win in Texas it’s, it’s legal if you only pay out a prize that that is not more than $5,” Guerra said.

The sheriff warns that law enforcement is taking illegal gaming very seriously.

“My warning to operators of gambling establishments is sooner or later, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is gonna come knocking on your door,” Guerra said.