HCSO finds 12 individuals from various countries when responding to service call

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service Wednesday, that led to the discovery of 12 individuals.

According to officials, deputies responded to rural Edinburg in response to a call for service stating a person was being held against their will at gunpoint.

HCSO responds to rural Edinburg in reference to a call for service indicating a person was being held against their will at gunpoint. Deputies located 9 men and 3 females inside the residence from varies countries including Guatemala and Mexico. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/HbqRiJk0nS — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) March 17, 2021

Authorities said they encountered nine men and three women at the residence.

HCSO states the individuals were from varies countries including Guatemala and Mexico.

No injuries were reported, said authorities.