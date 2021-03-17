COVID INFO COVID INFO

HCSO finds 12 individuals from various countries when responding to service call

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service Wednesday, that led to the discovery of 12 individuals.

According to officials, deputies responded to rural Edinburg in response to a call for service stating a person was being held against their will at gunpoint.

Authorities said they encountered nine men and three women at the residence.

HCSO states the individuals were from varies countries including Guatemala and Mexico.

No injuries were reported, said authorities.

