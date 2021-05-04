HCSO: Body found with gunshot wound

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead at a residence Monday night.
According to a post, deputies responded to a welfare check at the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce located North of FM 1925 on Las Canas Rd in rural Edinburg just after 10:20 p.m.
At the scene, officials discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound.
The HCSO Major Crimes Investigators and Crime Scene Specialist are conducting the ongoing investigation.
No other information has been released, check back for updates.
HCSO Major Crimes Investigators and Crime Scene Specialist are on scene. Investigation is ongoing.— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) May 4, 2021