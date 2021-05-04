HCSO: Body found with gunshot wound

A close-up photo of police lights by night

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead at a residence Monday night.

According to a post, deputies responded to a welfare check at the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce located North of FM 1925 on Las Canas Rd in rural Edinburg just after 10:20 p.m.

At the scene, officials discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound.

The HCSO Major Crimes Investigators and Crime Scene Specialist are conducting the ongoing investigation.

No other information has been released, check back for updates.