HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An evidence technician with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was arraigned Monday on 22 charges relating to tampering with records.

Miguel David Soliz was formally arraigned on 21 counts of tampering with government records and one count of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, records show.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, Soliz was arrested June 20, 2022, after an internal investigation. The indictment states that Soliz, who was an evidence technician, made false alterations to evidence logs beginning in March 2022.

Soliz is then accused of taking property that belonged to the sheriff’s office until June 10, 2022.

A statement from Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra stated that Soliz’s employment with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was terminated immediately.

Soliz has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 14.