HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) released information Monday on an internal arrest that lead to the termination of an employee.

Miguel David Soliz, 36, an HSCO employee, was arrested Monday, June 20, 2022, by the department.

Solis is accused of Tampering with Governmental Record ( State Jail Felony) and Theft by Public Servant (3rd-degree felony) totaling over $28,000.

Soliz was charged with 12 counts of Tampering with Governmental Record ( State Jail Felony) with a bond set at $5,000 per count, and 1 count of Theft by Public Servant (3rd-degree felony) with a bond of $15,000.

Sheriff J.E “Eddie” Guerra released a statement regarding the arrest saying he was made aware of the internal investigation regarding Soliz on Friday, June 17, 2022.

“Soliz’ employment with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated effective immediately,” read the statement.

Soliz was assigned to the Evidence Division as an Evidence Technician.

The statement encouraged anyone with additional information regarding the case to call the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114 or the crime stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.