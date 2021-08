HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a 76-year-old male.

The county sheriff’s social media post said deputies responded to a residence west of FM 1015 on Mile 10N at around 2 a.m. of a report of a man who died of a gunshot wound.

Crime scene location. Photo by Daniel Galvan – ValleyCentral

The investigators think the gunshot came from inside the home.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be made public as they become available.