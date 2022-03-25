EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg.

According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, authorities responded to the kidnapping of an adult male. While on the scene, deputies received a call of an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road.

Authorities responded to the vehicle fire and observed a body burning inside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding this case to come forward. Contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

Anonymous callers can use the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477). Also, tips can be submitted through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS”.

This is an active investigation.