HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be offering an active shooter and critical incident training next week in partnership with DHR Health.

HCSO made the announcement on Friday, which is also National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The training will be offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at the Edinburg Conference Center (118 Paseo Del Prado).

“In the face of an emergency, it is important to be prepared with the appropriate medical and safety training,” HCSO said in a post. “This training has been given to thousands of Texas by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Academy over the last few years.”

The course will be free, open to the public and “geared towards adults and older teenagers.”

The training will be offered with a limited seating of 400 people. Those interested in attending are asked to contact (956)-362-6843 to RSVP.