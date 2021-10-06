HCSO: Deputies shoot, kill man following domestic dispute in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating an incident where deputies shot and killed a man following a domestic dispute in Weslaco.

According to a release, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday on Ruben Navarro Street in Weslaco.

A man involved in the dispute was armed, according to officials.

Deputies fired shots at the man in an attempt to subdue him. The man later died from the gunshot. His name is not released at this time.

HSCO is further investigating this incident. More information will be provided when it is available.

