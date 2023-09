ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A game room in Elsa was raided Thursday evening, authorities announced.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a raid for illegal gambling at Sizzling Sevens.

Sizzling Sevens is located at the intersection of State Highway 107 and North Fannin Street.

No arrests have been announced.

ValleyCentral will provide more updates as they become available.