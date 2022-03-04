ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Alamo Road and Balli Road in Alamo in relation to a suspicious circumstance report.

Authorities said around 7 a.m. an alarm was going off at a building and a passerby observed a blue truck backed up into the warehouse at the location.

Deputies arrived on location and observed one person loading tools from the warehouse onto the blue Chevrolet truck.

During the investigation, deputies identified the man as Saul Flores. Authorities said Flores was not an employee of the business and was taking items from the location.

Some of the items taken from the location totaled over $ 20,000 and investigators learned that Flores had also burglarized two other buildings in the area.

Authorities said Flores will be charged with three counts of Burglary of Building and one count of possession of marijuana.