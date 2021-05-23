HCSO: Child hit by vehicle in Mission, officials on scene

by: KVEO Digital Desk

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Sunday afternoon, a child was hit with a vehicle in Mission.

The two year old child was hit by the vehicle in the area of Abram and Mile 5 in Mission.

Hidalgo County Police Department responded to a call for service that “indicated a child had been hit with a vehicle” according to Hidalgo County PD.

There is no other information available, no charges have been made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

