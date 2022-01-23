HCSO: Body found with gunshot wounds, investigation underway

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Department is investigating the death of a man discovered with gunshot wounds in San Juan.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. authorities received a call reporting a man lying on a farm.

Deputies responded to the scene located at the 400 block of East Military Highway in rural San Juan.

Upon arrival, Deputies found a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to HCSO.

Major Crimes Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.