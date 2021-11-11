HCSO: Attempted murder charge upgraded to murder after victim dies

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office upgraded an attempted murder charge to murder after the victim was removed from life support and died.

Juan Jose Treviño, 20, was arrested on Oct. 31 after a shooting at El Parais-Drive-Thru at 6 Mile Line Road and La Homa Road in rural Mission.

According to the release, deputies responded to a shooting on Friday, Oct. 29, where they located a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and began emergency care.

The victim was later identified as Wendy Acosta Escobedo. Escobedo was removed from life support and pronounced dead on Nov. 9., according to a post by HCSO.

After her death, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office upgraded the charge from Criminal Attempt to Murder to Murder.

Her manner of death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy, per the release.

Treviño was arraigned on the upgraded charge and his bond was set at $1,000,000.