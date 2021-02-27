HCSO arrest third suspect in connection to death of six-year-old girl

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) now has a third suspect in custody in connection to the death of a six-year-old girl in rural Mission on Tuesday.

Officials stated that the suspect was taken into custody Saturday morning and will be arraigned Sunday afternoon.

Charges have already placed on two other suspects in reference to this case.

Marco Antonio Reyes Chairez, 42, and Daniel Guzman Flores, 43, were arrested Thursday after investigators say they conspired in the shooting of a six-year-old girl on Tuesday in rural Mission.

“We haven’t established a motive,” Eddie Guerra, Hidalgo County Sheriff said. “At this time, we suspect it was because of a dispute, whether with the neighbors or somebody in the neighborhood.”

Each of the suspects was given $1 million bonds for the charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years old. The third suspect will be given a bond total on Sunday.

