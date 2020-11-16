HCSO announces annual turkey meal

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced they are hosting it’s annual turkey meal giveaway.

HCSO says there will be three different locations on three different dates from Nov. 17, through Nov. 19.

“In an effort to support families during these trying times of 2020, Sheriff J.E “Eddie” Guerra is tripling his efforts this year to provide much needed meals for thanksgiving, consisting of a whole precooked frozen turkey, dry goods like beans, rice, pasta, and canned vegetables.”

The complete meals will be distributed on a first come first serve basis and will be one meal per car, while supplies last.

The starting time is at 4 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Below are the pick up locations:

Nov. 17

Guerra’s Event Center (11723 N. FM 88, Weslaco)

Nov. 18

Endowment Center San Carlos (107 Sunflower Road, Edinburg)

Nov. 19

Saint Ann’s Church (17109 Coconut Palm. Dr. Penitas)

