HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that took place Monday.

According to the department, the victim, a man, has been recovered. They also add two men are in custody in connection to the investigation.

