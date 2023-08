A bee arrives at a hive on the roof of the Warren Rudman U.S. Court House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 71-year-old man was pronounced dead after being attacked by bees, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on at 1 p.m. on Monday at the 7100 block of Terry Road.

Deputies were able to pull the man away from the bees, but he was unresponsive.

Authorities attempted to resuscitate the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.