SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven people were charged after a shooting in rural San Juan.

The group was arrested on Friday after Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra shared on social media that deputies were shot at while issuing a warrant.

On Saturday, Maria Isabel Bravo, 31, Gustavo Prieto, 45, Daniel Lee Gonzalez, 31, Robert Zavala, 26, Kayla Lara, 30, Luis Garcia Guerra, 47 and Larry Palomo, 44 were arraigned.

Friday morning, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s SWAT team arrived at an apartment located at the 700 block of Kennedy Street.

A release from officials says when officers approached the apartment they were shot at.

Officers used tear gas causing the occupants to exit the residency.

According to a news release, the SWAT team did not fire their weapons during the incident.

All seven individuals were charged with possession of marijuana, engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

Gonzalez, Zavala, Lara, Guerra and Palomo face an additional charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.