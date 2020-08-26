HCSO: 42-year-old man wanted for assault

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for assault charges.

According to authorities, Juan Gonzalez Rodriguez, 42, was last known to be in McAllen.

Gonzalez-Rodriquez is described to have black hair, brown eyes, be 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 200 pounds.

His charges include assault causing bodily injury and interference with an emergency 911 call.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez-Rodriquez is asked to contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477 (TIPS) or the HCSO at (956) 383-8114.