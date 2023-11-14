DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child’s body was found inside of a Donna residence engulfed in flames, the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office announced.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 9200 block of Guadalupe Drive in reference to a structure fire.

According to a news release from HCSO, family members told deputies that a 4-year-old was possibly still inside the residence.

Once the fire had been extinguished, firefighters found the burnt body of the child inside the house, the news release added.

HCSO Investigators and the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators will be conducting a joint investigation.