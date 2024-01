EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Edinburg.

The sheriff’s office news release said at 10:58 p.m. deputies responded to the 5600 block of Wakita Drive.

When deputies arrived they found a 21-year-old man dead as a result of gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

Major Crimes Investigators have spoken to witnesses and an investigation ongoing.

Details will be given as they become available.