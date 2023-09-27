PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A toddler from Penitas died Wednesday after he was accidentally run over by a vehicle, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced.

At 12:54 p.m., deputies responded to the 38000 block of Lilia Street in Penitas in reference to an accidental injury call.

When the authorities arrived, family members were gathered around a 2-year-old boy who was lying on the ground.

According to a HCSO release, deputies were told the toddler was accidentally run over by a vehicle.

Deputies performed life saving measures on the boy until EMS arrived at the residence.

The toddler was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. His death was later reclassified to an equivocal death, the release stated.

Investigators are interviewing family members to gather further information.