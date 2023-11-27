EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an ATV accident that killed two women Sunday near Lake Edinburg.

According to the sheriff’s news release, at around 6:50 p.m. a 9-1-1 call was made about the accident at the 6400 block of Rio Grande Care in rural Edinburg.

When deputies arrived at the location they made contact with the caller who said two teens arrived at his home asking for help with their injuries. The girls were driven to a local hospital by the caller’s wife, according to the news release.

Deputies discovered the ATV inside the canal with about 2-3 feet of water on its side. Two girls, ages 17 and 18, were trapped inside the ATV, which was partially submerged underwater. The deputies pulled them out of the water and began life-saving measures. They were transported by ambulance to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered by the justice of the peace.

Sheriff’s investigators spoke with the two survivors. They said the driver of the ATV, who was one of the women killed in the crash, lost control of the vehicle and drove into a canal near Lake Edinburg.

The sheriff’s office says this is an active investigation. Contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) to provide any information on this accident.