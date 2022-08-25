HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Luis Alberto Castillo, 42, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Castillo is described by law enforcement as a five-foot-seven-inch man with brown eyes. He is reported to be bald and weighs 175 pounds.

He was last seen in Edinburg.

Anyone with information on Castillo or the case is urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

Those who would prefer to remain anonymous can call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477. If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, callers may qualify for a reward.