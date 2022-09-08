WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cristobal Ivan Hernandez, 43, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hernandez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-five-inch man.

He is reported to weigh 160 pounds. Hernandez was last seen in Weslaco.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.