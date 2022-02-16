HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students at the Harlingen CISD Transition Academy are learning new skills while giving back to the community.

The special education group is taking on projects at the new Transition Academy facility that is meant to help them develop skills.

“This facility is going to help our students be productive members of our community and this is going to build their skills so they can be ready for the next part of their life,” said Maira Gutierrez, Special Education Teacher, HCISD Transition Academy.

Harlingen CISD Transition Academy

Photo courtesy: Harlingen CISD

Gutierrez said after several project ideas her students decided to make dog treats.

“Our students are learning about researching and they came up with the name, they actually voted for the name, which is Bone Appétit Treats,” she said.

Students learned about ingredients, baking, and marketing their own products.

Gutierrez said Bone Appétit Treats are just one of many new projects and skills the students have learned and planned.

“Our students have been working on making earrings, just like the ones that I’m wearing today. They are also making potholders, they’re using the Cricut to make these special projects and right now of course we’re working on our dog treats,” she said.

The funds received from the sales of the dog treats will go to a special cause.

“We’ve had a great response from our community and this week we decided to share our proceeds with the humane society,” Gutierrez said.

She said their treats sold out this week, but there will be opportunities to purchase more.

Luis Quintanilla, executive director of the Humane Society of Harlingen, said he was thankful for the students’ work and consideration.

“Their work, their volunteer hours doing this, it means the world to us and all the work we do here is only possible because the community has such an amazing heart. It’s just really nice to see the next generation of animal lovers take part in it. This is their win, this is their no-kill shelter and we’re so happy that they’re part of it,” said Quintanilla.

If interested in supporting the students of Harlingen CISD Transition Academy, visit their Facebook page for upcoming projects.