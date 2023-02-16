HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District adopted a new calendar for the upcoming year that’s giving students another week off from school.

Earlier this week, the HCISD Board of Trustees adopted a new academic calendar, making some major changes.

Veronica Kortan, Assistant Superintendent for Leadership and Innovation said giving the students a week long fall break was made possible by following state requirements.

“It’s actually an instructional tool, a great instructional tool. And so when we look to develop calendars and adopt calendars, instruction is the first thing that we consider a second to our requirements,” Kortan said. “More and more communities are going to a fall break simply because of of wellness well being of their people, right. And so we do study things of that nature.”

The additional week off will be made up by taking one day from the winter break in january and eliminating the district’s innovative days.

Concerned parents were skeptical at first, thinking their children were going to lose one week during the holidays.

“At first, I thought it was going to add a week to either the end of the year or remove a week from our December break, but now paying attention to it, I like it.” Missy Maldonado, a HCISD parent said.

Parents say this added break provides them with more time to spend with their children.

“I have a daughter that goes to college up in Waco, and she’s getting a fall break so now it works out great because I can plan something now that you know, my sons in school here so I can plan vacations,” Emily Hernandez, a HCISD parent said.

The new calendar will go into effect in the fall.