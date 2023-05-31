HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is offering students a variety of activity courses this summer.

The district’s “Beyond the Bell” program features summer activities for students to engage in, including academics, athletics, and arts.

Courses for the program include:



– Line Dancing

– Computer Basics and Typing Skills

– Kung Fu/Tai Chi

– Yoga for Kids

– 3D Design and Print

– Crafty Cooking

– Art of Forensics

– Mindfulness Gardening

– Chess

The list of free classes and registration is available on the district website. The summer program is available for HCISD students K-12.

Classes begin Monday, June 5 and will continue through Thursday, June 29.