HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is offering students a variety of activity courses this summer.
The district’s “Beyond the Bell” program features summer activities for students to engage in, including academics, athletics, and arts.
Courses for the program include:
– Line Dancing
– Computer Basics and Typing Skills
– Kung Fu/Tai Chi
– Yoga for Kids
– 3D Design and Print
– Crafty Cooking
– Art of Forensics
– Mindfulness Gardening
– Chess
The list of free classes and registration is available on the district website. The summer program is available for HCISD students K-12.
Classes begin Monday, June 5 and will continue through Thursday, June 29.