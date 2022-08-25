HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen accused of making a threat against a Combes Elementary was arrested on Wednesday.

According to a message sent by HCISD to families of students at Dishman Elementary, the threat was sent via text to 9-1-1 at 7:44 p.m. on Aug 24.

Combes PD along with local law enforcement and HCISD responded immediately and identified the threat at approximately 9 p.m.

The individual responsible for the threat was arrested after admitting to sending the text, HCISD stated.

Authorities with Combes PD told ValleyCentral that the individual was a 13-year-old male.

As stated in the message by HCISD, Harlingen CISD takes all threats seriously and individuals who commit these crimes will be held accountable.