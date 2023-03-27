HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students from the Harlingen Independent School District honored a former teacher at a local retirement home Friday afternoon.

Beatrice Perron received a surprise certificate at the Valley View Senior Living retirement home from students at Coakley Middle School in Harlingen.

Perron retired after 35 years of teaching at Newfane Elementary School in New York. The former educator taught all subjects for sixth grade, specializing in science.

“I love kids. That’s my life,” Perron said.

Throughout the summers of her teaching career, Perron traveled around the world to enhance her own teaching and to incorporate in the classroom during the academic year.

She traveled to different countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, Ireland and Scotland.

“I learn how people, their cultures and the things they have that they can do and that I can learn from them,” Perron said.

At Valley View Senior Living, Perron takes on the role of being helpful to her peers just as she was when she was a teacher.

“I miss the kids and being there and doing things with them,” Perron said. “I like to do things here to help people. I know people need help and they need friends. I like being all of that.”

