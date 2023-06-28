HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Boggus Ford Harlingen and the Harlingen Consolidated School District collaborated to bring a Jurassic Park experience to special education students.

Jurassic RGV, a local family-owned business, brought the dinosaur experience to nearly 60 HCISD students from the district’s Special Education Extended School Year Program.

Every student had the chance to experience a life-like dinosaur exhibit while engaging in educational activities.

“We just wanted to showcase what our kids bring to the table as far as being people in the community and being children to the committee as well,” Michael Garza with HCISD said. “They have fun, like everybody else, they love to have fun like everybody else.”

During the Jurassic RGV experience, students learned about prehistoric creatures through realistic animatronic dinosaurs, educational displays and interactive elements.

Each year, Harlingen CISD hosts a Special Olympics event. Garza encourages the community to support special education students during the annual event.

“Come out and support us whenever we do have our Special Olympics, which is bowling, basketball and track and field,” Garza said. “So, if you hear of us competing, come support us.”