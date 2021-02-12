HCISD sets plan to distribute meals through cold weather

Kid’s Cafe meals prepared in the High Plains Food Bank’s on-side Kid’s Cafe kitchen in Amarillo (KAMR Photo)

HARLINGEN, (Texas) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced their plan tp provide meals to students despite the cold weather.

According to a post, the district will be providing a 4-day meal bundle during their curbside meals distribution on February 12, from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m.

They will also provide bus routes to cover Friday to Monday’s meals.

The district states they will resume daily meal distributions on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Below are the list of schools as set out by HCISD

Harlingen High School

Harlingen High School South

Coakley Middle School

Gutierrez Middle School of Arts and Sciences

Vela Middle School

Vernon World Languages AcademyBonham Elementary

Bowie Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Dishman Elementary

Lamar Elementary

Lee Means Fine Arts Academy

Long Elementary

Milam Elementary

Rodriguez Elementary

Treasure Hills Elementary

Zavala Elementary

Here are the bus routes: