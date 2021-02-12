HCISD sets plan to distribute meals through cold weather

HARLINGEN, (Texas) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced their plan tp provide meals to students despite the cold weather.
According to a post, the district will be providing a 4-day meal bundle during their curbside meals distribution on February 12, from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m.
They will also provide bus routes to cover Friday to Monday’s meals.
The district states they will resume daily meal distributions on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Below are the list of schools as set out by HCISD
- Harlingen High School
- Harlingen High School South
- Coakley Middle School
- Gutierrez Middle School of Arts and Sciences
- Vela Middle School
- Vernon World Languages AcademyBonham Elementary
- Bowie Elementary
- Crockett Elementary
- Dishman Elementary
- Lamar Elementary
- Lee Means Fine Arts Academy
- Long Elementary
- Milam Elementary
- Rodriguez Elementary
- Treasure Hills Elementary
- Zavala Elementary
Here are the bus routes:
- Le Moyne Gardens
- Bonita Park
- Sunset Terrance
- Southern Breeze
- Sun Valley
- Estrellita & New Hampshire
- Los Vecinos
- Oasis