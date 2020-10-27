HCISD sets plan to administer rapid tests as part of Texas’ initiative to reopen schools

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) has a plan in place as one of eight school districts across Texas to soon begin the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot program.

At the top of the list of concerns from district employees and parents is whether the test will be enforced.

“The test is not mandatory, it is an optional test for use,” said Dr. Alicia Noyola is the Chief Academic Officer.

The district is planning on using the COVID-19 rapid testing for more than just testing those who show symptoms.

“We made the decision to utilize it two-fold, to utilize it for screening processes for those people who come into close contact with others but also using it in a targeted way anytime we have a case,” said Noyola.

If there is a positive case, she says they will refer those cases to medical professionals.

“We [will] refer them for further testing with medical professionals because the chance can exist that there may be a false positive,” she said.

Noyola also explained how the test is going to be administered.

“It’s designed to be self-administered,” said Noyola. “This is still a nasal swab process but it doesn’t go any more than an inch into the nostril.”

The district wants to make sure they do not run out of tests as they are receiving a limited amount from the state.

That is why district officials are focusing on specific individuals who work in close contact with students.

“For example it could be some of our bus drivers,” said Noyola.

The talks about the test among employees from the district vary. One bus driver told us she would be comfortable taking the test. However, that is not the case for all.

“For those people who have maybe a concern, have that wonderment, the beauty of this is really in the response time of getting those results,” said Noyola, addressing the uncertainty of some.

Additionally, the district will not test students without written permission from a parent.

Joe Garcia, a parent with the district, says he will not be signing that form.

“We’ve taken all the precautions and I think we’re pretty safe at home. I don’t know what the school is doing but we’re pretty confident that we’re doing good … at home,” said Garcia.

Harlingen CISD said their goal is to start the testing within the coming weeks.