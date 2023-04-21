HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elementary schools at the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District are aiming to reduce waste with new recycling technology.

The district’s child nutrition department received a $30,000 grant to encourage recycling to deliver thousands of meals in a sustainable manner.

The new technology, Styrogenie, will take dirty styrofoam trays and reduce them to a reusable source.

“When we think about one million trays being utilized every day throughout the year, that adds,” Alicia Noyola, HCISD Superintendent said. “The impact on the environment is using Styrofoam is going to be felt.”

School officials say this technology will help them and students do their part in protecting the planet.

“It’s also going to be a great learning opportunity for our students to learn about recycling, how they can empty their trays. how they’re going to stack them and how we’re going to actually produce this product to recycle for the future of our students,” Judy Baker, RD Director of Child Nutrition for HCISD said.

The new Styrogenie technology will be available at Travis, Bowie and Zavala elementary schools.