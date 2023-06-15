HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is partnering with a Texas-based construction company to host a summer camp for students.

SpawGlass and HCISD are offering students a construction summer camp where students can get hands-on training on various skills.

Throughout the camp, students will have an opportunity to visit construction sites while working on concrete paths, practicing drywall installation, carpentry, masonry, and more.

“To be able to expose the younger kids to this, it gives them that opportunity to learn and to really see how great it is to build something from the ground up,” Martin Perez, assistant superintendent of SpawGlass said.

Caleb Yzaguirre is a Memorial Middle School student joined the camp after taking inspiration from his dad.

“I’ve seen my dad do stuff like carpentry and it really got me interested,” Caleb said. “I just wanted to start doing this.”

The construction summer camp is one of several programs HCISD is offering to students while school is out for summer.