HCISD offers 14-day remote learning option after Thanksgiving, anticipating large gatherings

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (HCISD) is giving parents the choice to keep kids at home for remote-learning for two weeks after the Thanksgiving holidays.

The rise in COVID-19 cases and the potential for large gatherings next week is why HCISD has offered this period of remote-learning.

Alicia Noyola, HCISD chief academic officer, says they are hoping to ease some concerns for school after the holiday.

“We made the decision to communicate with our families that they would have the option, if they so choose, to move into remote instruction for 14 days just for their own peace of mind really if that’s a concern,” said Noyola.

Noyola explains that there are three learning pathways: face-to-face, hybrid and remote.

She says remote learning is always available, but normally students are required to commit to a learning pathway for a total of 9 weeks.

“Sometimes because we had asked people to commit to one of the pathways, we didn’t want them to feel like they absolutely have to,” said Noyola. “We recognize there’s concerns and we wanted to be responsive to that.”

On top of this safety option, Noyola says she always encourages everyone to follow the CDC’s guidelines.

“We’re very focused on those protocols in our district, but we always encourage our students, our staff, our families to continue those even outside the school system,” said Noyola.

You can learn more about HCISD’s pathways and reopening here: www.hcisd.org/ptr