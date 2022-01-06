HCISD offering COVID-19 testing for students and staff

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the demand for more COVID-19 testing continues, Harlingen CISD is providing more opportunities for students and staff to get tested.

Testing at Boggus Stadium was supposed to run until 5 p.m. Thursday but ended at around noontime due to a limited number of testing. The demand has been high this week as students returned to the classroom from holiday break.

“You can see it around Harlingen you see the lines at the sports complex and what not, so we knew we needed to provide opportunity specifically our staff and students to get tested and of course, feel safe in our schools,” said Brianna Vela-Garcia, Public Relations Director for HCISD. ” We get these individuals tested today we will continue this operation tomorrow and then into next week hopefully with more tests as we can get them.”

Both PCR and rapid tests are being provided at Boggus Stadium. COVID-19 vaccines are also being administered. While there will be more testing provided on Friday, Jan. 6th, and into next week, HCISD will still be monitoring the need for more testing in the future.

“HCISD works very closely with Dr. James Castillo, our county Health Director,” Vela-Garcia said. “So through their communication and through partnerships with the City of Harlingen, Cameron County, Valley Baptist, and other health care entities, what we are seeing with the spike in cases and hopefully it can go back down.”

The district will be giving out more tests to students and staff starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6th at Boggus Stadium. Only 50 cars will be allowed into the visitor’s side parking lot at a time.

HCISD will also be hosting a second vaccine clinic for anyone who got vaccinated on Dec. 15th. The clinic will be held on Jan. 12th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ben Milam Elementary and Dishman Elementary.