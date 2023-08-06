HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The start of the new school semester is just right around the corner for many Valley children and teachers. A new beginning can come with much excitement.

Yet, also some anxiety.

Counselors with Harlingen CISD share a few coping mechanisms that can reduce stress and lead students to success.

“13 years old going to 14 years old they have so much anxiety already,” student wellness specialist with HCISD Cathey Steadman said.

For many teens, getting ready to transition into a new educational environment, with teachers, peers and classes can come with some pressure. Counselors with HCISD are exploring various ways to make it an easier adjustment for their students.

“They get to meet different counselors, different teachers some of the specialty schools also have campus tours and as well as summer camps that are available to the students,” counselor at Treasure Hills Elementary Jessica Vigstol said.

Before the school doors open for the new academic year, counselors have come together to train and present ideas on how they can reduce critical situations when it comes to mental health and more.

Like having 4-legged friends Levi and Piper wagging their tails up and down the hallways.

“Actually 1 in 4 kids right not diagnosed with some type of anxiety or depression the needs have really gone up as far as mental health needs,” Steadman said.

Steadman says the district is working on a new program that targets 5th graders going to middle school and 8th graders moving up as well.

The goal of this spring initiative is to have students focus on coping skills related not just anxiety but also change.

“We also get kids coming in from our private schools as well that has never been in a public school setting and that is a very big transition for kids to go from the private school setting to the public school setting,” Steadman said.

“Talking to your child about what works for them, what helps them feel less anxious,” HCISD student wellness specialist Angela Totman said.

Counselors say the change can be difficult for adults too and advise parent or guardian(s):

Keep open lines of communication

Connect with school officials

Manage your time and organizational skills

Encourage your child to participate in an activity

“Whether it’s a sport, whether it’s fine arts there’s so many opportunities at HCISD for our students and getting them connected to a club or organization is big too to keep them on the right track rather than going down the wrong path,” Totman said.

Classes for Harlingen CISD will begin August 14th.