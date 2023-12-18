HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District cosmetology students collaborated with BCFS Agency in a father/daughter event.

The event was held on Saturday at the HCISD cosmetology studio where students taught single fathers how to comb their daughter’s hair and do their make-up and nails.

Kaylie Espinoza, HCISD cosmetology student, said when BCFS Agency pitched the idea they jumped on the opportunity to participate.

“We’re starting with manicures first, and then we are going to transition them to hot tools, and then in the front, we are going to do hair, braids, pomu tails, buns, that kind of thing,” said Espinoza.

Espinoza said the dads seemed to be intimidated to learn at first but got comfortable as they were shown several skills.